Trump's 25% Tariffs, India Expansion, Trade-In Price Hike, And More: This Week In Appleverse

It was an eventful week for Apple Inc. AAPL, with a slew of developments making headlines. From a major expansion in India to a strategic price hike in China, the tech giant has been making some bold moves. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that unfolded over the weekend.

Apple Forges Ahead with $1.5 Billion India Expansion

Despite a warning from President Trump, Apple is reportedly advancing its supply chain expansion in India via its primary manufacturing partner, Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. HNHAF. Foxconn is planning to invest $1.5 billion in a new display module plant near Chennai, India, which will assemble screen components for iPhones. Read the full article here.

Apple Raises iPhone Trade-In Prices in China

In a bid to boost sales in China, Apple has increased the trade-in prices for iPhones. This move comes amid intensifying competition from local rivals. The trade-in value for the iPhone 15 Pro Max has been raised to 5,700 Chinese yuan ($791), up from 5,625 yuan ($780.78). Read the full article here.

Apple Will Likely Absorb iPhone Tariff Rather Than Move Production to the US

Following President Trump’s demand for domestic manufacturing of iPhones or face a 25% tariff, top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that Apple is unlikely to relocate its assembly lines back to the U.S., even under political pressure. According to Kuo, it’s more profitable for Apple to absorb the tariff. Read the full article here.

Apple’s AI Smart Glasses Launch Expected Next Year

Apple is reportedly planning to launch AI-powered smart glasses in late 2026 to compete with Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Ray-Bans. The company has increased efforts to start mass production of prototypes by the end of this year with overseas suppliers. Read the full article here.

Apple Faces Threat from OpenAI’s Acquisition

Gene Munster, Managing Partner at Deepwater Asset Management, warned that OpenAI represents a serious competitive threat to Apple following the AI company's $6.5 billion acquisition of former Apple design chief Jony Ive‘s hardware startup. Read the full article here.

