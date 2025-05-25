Trump Agrees To Extend 50% Tariffs On Europe Until July 9: 'It Was My Privilege To Do So'

Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he received a call from Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the impending 50% tariff deadline. The original deadline was set for June 1, but Trump agreed to extend it to July 9, 2025.

What Happened: Trump stated on Truth Social that the Commission President assured him that negotiations would commence swiftly. Trump expressed his willingness to grant the extension, describing it as his “privilege to do so.” The call comes amid heightened tensions over trade between the U.S. and the European Union.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Von der Leyen said on X that she had a “good call” with Trump. “The EU and US share the world's most consequential and close trade relationship.” She had requested time until July 9 to reach a “good deal.”

Trump’s decision to extend the deadline follows his previous threat to impose a 50% tariff on all European Union imports, a move that has already caused significant concern in European markets. On Friday, European stocks experienced a broad selloff as fears of a potential trade war loomed. Trump has criticized the EU for what he perceives as unfair trade practices, including “powerful Trade Barriers” and “ridiculous Corporate Penalties.”

See Also: Satellite Imagery Uncovers Serious Damage To North Korea’s Newest Warship

Why It Matters: The extension of the tariff deadline is significant as it provides a temporary reprieve for European markets, which have been under pressure due to the looming threat of increased tariffs. The potential 50% tariff on EU imports has raised concerns about a transatlantic trade war, which could have far-reaching implications for global economic growth.

Furthermore, the tariff uncertainty continues to impact the U.S. markets, with the S&P 500 facing renewed risks. Trump’s trade policies have been a source of volatility for Wall Street, and the extension may offer temporary relief but does not eliminate the underlying risks associated with the ongoing trade spat.

Photo courtesy: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: