Southwest's New Policy, Polish Seizure Of Boeing Tires And Tesla's Brand Damage: This Week In Mobility

The past week was a whirlwind of events in the business world. From new safety policies at Southwest Airlines to the seizure of Boeing aircraft tires by Polish authorities, and even a visit to Tesla’s Gigafactory by the U.S. Transportation Secretary.

Let’s dive into the details.

Southwest Airlines’ New Safety Policy

In a bid to prevent lithium battery fires mid-flight, Southwest Airlines has mandated that passengers keep their portable chargers in plain sight while in use. This policy change will take effect from May 28, 2025.

Polish Seizure of Boeing Tires

Poland’s National Revenue Administration confiscated over 5 metric tons of tires for Boeing civilian aircraft. The seizure was due to suspicions of the tires being transported through Russia, which is currently under Western sanctions.

Transportation Secretary’s Visit to Tesla Gigafactory

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy paid a visit to Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, where he was accompanied by CEO Elon Musk. Duffy expressed his excitement about the future of autonomous vehicles and Tesla’s role in this technology.

Rivian’s Partnership with Volkswagen

Wassym Bensaid, the software chief at Rivian Automotive, lauded the company’s partnership with German Automaker Volkswagen AG. Bensaid believes that the partnership has infused Volkswagen with “start-up DNA”.

Tesla’s Brand Damage

Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Investment Management LLC, acknowledged that Tesla has suffered brand damage due to CEO Elon Musk’s close ties with the Donald Trump administration and his activities with DOGE. However, she believes this damage is not long-term.

