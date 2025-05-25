Kevin O'Leary Takes On Elizabeth Warren, Trump's Dinner Dates And Big Predictions: This Week In Crypto

The past week was a whirlwind of activity in the world of finance and cryptocurrency. From high-profile endorsements to controversial statements, the news cycle was dominated by big names and even bigger claims.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Kevin O’Leary Challenges Elizabeth Warren’s Crypto Stance

Businessman and TV personality Kevin O’Leary took to social media to voice his disagreement with Senator Elizabeth Warren over the GENIUS Act. The act aims to establish the first U.S. regulatory framework for issuers of stablecoins, a move Warren opposes. O’Leary labeled her stance as “un-American”.

Trump-Themed Crypto Contest Yields Big Profits

A recent investigation revealed that a Trump-themed cryptocurrency contest led to significant financial outcomes for participants. Some traders walked away with substantial profits, while others incurred significant losses, all in the pursuit of a private dinner with President Donald Trump.

Anthony Pompliano Predicts Dollar Debasement

Bitcoin advocate Anthony Pompliano expressed his belief that America will not balance its budget, leading to a weaker dollar and a subsequent rise in the prices of financial assets. He stated that the odds of a U.S. balanced budget are now “near zero”.

Trump’s Cardano Endorsement Surprises Founder

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson was taken aback by President Donald Trump’s decision to include ADA/USD in his personal crypto holdings. Hoskinson called the endorsement a “pleasant surprise” that signals Washington’s changing stance on digital assets.

Robert Kiyosaki Foresees Bitcoin Hitting $250,000

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” predicts a significant surge in Bitcoin’s value, attributing it to a potential collapse of the central bank system. He expressed his belief that gold, silver, and Bitcoin will continue to appreciate.

