Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.2K
Div / Yield
0.27/3.42%
52 Wk
7.65 - 12.39
Mkt Cap
6.1B
Payout Ratio
52.85
Open
-
P/E
16
EPS
0.22
Shares
757.2M
Outstanding
U.K.-listed Pearson is the world's largest educational provider. The company has been disposing of noncore businesses such as the Financial Times, The Economist, and publishing house Penguin, and is now focused on being an educational resource and testing provider. While Pearson's primary activity centres on higher-level education, the firm also has significant operations in providing clinical assessments, professional certification and testing.

Analyst Ratings

Pearson Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pearson (PSORF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pearson (OTCPK: PSORF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pearson's (PSORF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pearson.

Q

What is the target price for Pearson (PSORF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pearson

Q

Current Stock Price for Pearson (PSORF)?

A

The stock price for Pearson (OTCPK: PSORF) is $8.02 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:18:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pearson (PSORF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pearson.

Q

When is Pearson (OTCPK:PSORF) reporting earnings?

A

Pearson does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pearson (PSORF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pearson.

Q

What sector and industry does Pearson (PSORF) operate in?

A

Pearson is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.