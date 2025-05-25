D-Wave Quantum And Advance Auto Parts Are Among Top 7 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 19-May 23): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- D-Wave Quantum shares jumped after launching its Advantage2 quantum system for optimization, AI, and materials simulation.
- Advance Auto Parts stock increased after reporting Q1 results with a smaller-than-expected loss and reaffirming full-year guidance.
These mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS shares jumped 53.47% after the company announced it launched its Advantage2 quantum system to address problems in optimization, AI, and materials simulation.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC stock gained 42.49% last week.
- Advance Auto Parts Inc. AAP stock increased 38.94% after the company reported first-quarter results. Several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- Merus N.V. MRUS stock rose 32.68% after the company disclosed interim clinical data as of a February 27, 2025, data cutoff from the ongoing phase 2 trial of the bispecific antibody petosemtamab in combination with pembrolizumab.
- Oklo Inc. OKLO shares upped 29.56%, probably due to reports indicating that Trump will sign executive orders to ease regulatory requirements for new reactors.
- Sibanye-Stillwater Limited ADS SBSW shares were up 29.26%.
- BGM Group Ltd. BGM stock gained 27.20% last week.
AAPAdvance Auto Parts Inc
$48.79-0.77%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
13.86
Growth
8.84
Quality
Not Available
Value
79.03
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
