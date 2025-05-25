D-Wave Quantum And Advance Auto Parts Are Among Top 7 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 19-May 23): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS shares jumped 53.47% after the company announced it launched its Advantage2 quantum system to address problems in optimization, AI, and materials simulation. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC stock gained 42.49% last week. Advance Auto Parts Inc. AAP stock increased 38.94% after the company reported first-quarter results. Several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock. Merus N.V. MRUS stock rose 32.68% after the company disclosed interim clinical data as of a February 27, 2025, data cutoff from the ongoing phase 2 trial of the bispecific antibody petosemtamab in combination with pembrolizumab. Oklo Inc. OKLO shares upped 29.56%, probably due to reports indicating that Trump will sign executive orders to ease regulatory requirements for new reactors. Sibanye-Stillwater Limited ADS SBSW shares were up 29.26%. BGM Group Ltd. BGM stock gained 27.20% last week.

