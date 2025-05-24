Trump's Mar-a-Lago Neighbor Lists Home for $12.5 Million — 32 Times Original Price

A house in the vicinity of President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, is up for sale at a price 32 times higher than its original purchase price.

What Happened: A home on Algoma Road was listed for sale at $12.5 million, a significant increase from the $385,000 it was bought for in 1981. The 1981 price is equivalent to approximately $1,328,610 today, according to the American Institute for Economic Research’s cost-of-living calculator.

The house, built in 1952, spans 2,493 square feet and is situated on a third of an acre. It features four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The property was last purchased by Joyce Vaughn and her late husband, management-consulting executive Clother Hathaway Vaughn III, as per Palm Beach County tax rolls, which was reported by The Palm Beach Daily News.

The property also boasts a private pool and is located within the secured Presidential Security Zone, overseen by the U.S. Coast Guard. The house is approximately 250 feet away from deeded beach access and is described as offering a “unique island lifestyle combined with a truly elite level of privacy.”

Also Read: Tech Titans Warm Up To Donald Trump, Who Says ‘Everybody Wants To Be My Friend,’ Claims Bill Gates Asked To Come To Mar-a-Lago

The listing agent, Margit Brandt of Premier Estate Properties, stated that the property presents a special opportunity for a buyer to build their dream home in one of the most exclusive locations in the world.

Why It Matters: The listing of this property at such a high price point underscores the increasing value of real estate in the Palm Beach area, particularly in the vicinity of the Mar-a-Lago estate.

The property’s location within the Presidential Security Zone adds to its exclusivity and appeal, offering a level of security and privacy that is highly sought after in today’s market.

The potential for a buyer to build their dream home in such a prestigious location further enhances the property’s appeal and justifies its high listing price.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Former Press Secretary Says She Saw Trump Showing Classified Documents To Mar-A-Lago Guests

Image: Shutterstock/Bill Perry