Trump's Tax Bill, Harvard's International Student Ban, And Musk's AI In Government: This Week In Politics

The week was abuzz with political and business news, with events that could potentially reshape the landscape of American education, economy, and technology. From the Trump administration’s controversial decision to revoke Harvard’s ability to enroll international students to the passage of a massive tax bill, the news cycle was anything but quiet. Here’s a recap of the major stories.

Harvard’s International Student Enrollment Revoked

The Trump administration announced on Thursday that it has terminated Harvard University’s ability to accept international students, impacting current students who must now transfer or risk losing their legal status. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused the university of fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party. Harvard, which had nearly 6,800 international students in the 2024-2025 academic year, called the move illegal and retaliatory. Read the full article here.

Warren Criticizes Trump’s Tax Bill

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized President Donald Trump‘s $3.8 trillion tax package after the House narrowly approved the legislation. She accused billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk of celebrating while millions face healthcare cuts. Read the full article here.

Trump’s Tax Bill Passes House

The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed President Donald Trump‘s $3.8 trillion tax-and-spending package on Thursday. The legislation, which Trump called his "big, beautiful" tax bill, now heads to the Senate for approval before the July 4 recess. Read the full article here.

White House National Security Council Faces Staff Reductions

The White House National Security Council (NSC) has seen a substantial reduction in its workforce as part of President Donald Trump's strategy to trim down the council's size. The staff cuts affected personnel handling critical geopolitical issues, including Ukraine and Kashmir. Read the full article here.

Musk’s AI Deployed in US Government Agencies

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, is reportedly being quietly used within U.S. government agencies under the direction of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team. The AI tool, developed by Musk’s company xAI, is being used to analyze federal data, prepare reports, and assist agency operations. Read the full article here.

