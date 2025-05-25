Bezos And Musk Celebrate, Dimon Warns And O'Leary Pushes Back: This Week In Economy

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride, with billionaires celebrating, banking moguls issuing warnings, and TV personalities pushing back. From the passing of President Donald Trump’s controversial tax package to the rising tensions over trade policy, the week was filled with significant developments.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Warren Accuses Bezos And Musk Of Celebrating Tax Package

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized President Trump’s $3.8 trillion tax package, accusing billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk of celebrating its passing. The House approved the legislation with a narrow margin of 215-214. Warren referred to the bill as a “big tax handout for billionaires,” funded by stripping 14 million people of their health insurance.

Dimon Predicts S&P Earnings Could Fall To 0%

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., warned that Wall Street’s expectations for S&P 500 earnings growth could plummet from 12% to 0% due to the impact of tariffs. Dimon, who accurately predicted trouble before the 2008 Lehman Brothers collapse, suggested that equity valuations face downward pressure.

Trump’s $3.8 Trillion Bill Passes House

President Trump’s $3.8 trillion tax-and-spending package narrowly passed the House of Representatives, causing 30-year Treasury yields to spike to 5.15% — the highest level since October 2023. While the package promises immediate economic stimulus, market analysts warn of significant long-term fiscal consequences.

O’Leary Rejects Trump’s Tariff Absorption Proposal

“Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary dismissed President Trump’s suggestion that retailers should absorb the costs of tariffs. O’Leary argued that retailers like Walmart would not bear the financial burden of tariffs, highlighting growing tensions over trade policy.

Federal Reserve Should Ignore Rising Yields, Says Shapiro

Following the jump in the 30-year Treasury yield over 5% after Moody's downgrade of the U.S. debt, economist Craig Shapiro suggested that the Federal Reserve should do “nothing at all” and let the bond vigilantes do the work.

