QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
28.07 - 29.19
Vol / Avg.
487.2K/706.8K
Div / Yield
1.04/3.60%
52 Wk
26.51 - 37.37
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
63.8
Open
28.27
P/E
17.71
EPS
0.5
Shares
97.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 10:18AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 11:53AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 9:51AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 2:42PM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 6:29AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Patterson is a leading dental distributor and wholesaler of consumable products and equipment operating through two business segments, Patterson Dental and Patterson Animal Health. The firm offers dental and veterinary practice management products, including office software products, technical, financial, and educational services, primarily to two highly fragmented market segments throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company began as a dental distributor in 1877 and expanded to become a major supplier of animal health products to vets and production companies through an acquisition of Animal Health International in 2015. Patterson also has a presence in the U.K. animal health market.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5000.580 0.0800
REV1.580B1.649B69.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Patterson Companies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Patterson Companies (PDCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Patterson Companies's (PDCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Patterson Companies (PDCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting PDCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.92% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Patterson Companies (PDCO)?

A

The stock price for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) is $29.15 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Patterson Companies (PDCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 20, 2022.

Q

When is Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) reporting earnings?

A

Patterson Companies’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.

Q

Is Patterson Companies (PDCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Patterson Companies.

Q

What sector and industry does Patterson Companies (PDCO) operate in?

A

Patterson Companies is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.