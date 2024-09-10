Top 3 Health Care Stocks That Could Blast Off In September

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Scilex Holding Co SCLX

On Aug. 29, Scilex Holding announced the FDA final approval to precision dosing for GLOPERBA label. The company's stock fell around 23% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.73.

RSI Value: 27.36

27.36 SCLX Price Action: Shares of Scilex Holding fell 1.9% to close at $1.02 on Monday.

Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO

On Aug. 28, Patterson Companies' first-quarter 2025 net sales of $1.54 billion, down 2.2% year-over-year. "Our first quarter results fell short of our expectations, primarily due to the greater than anticipated impact of the Change Healthcare cybersecurity attack on the value-added services category in our dental segment, along with lower sales in our companion animal business and the timing of certain corporate expenses," said Don Zurbay, president and CEO. The company's stock fell around 15% over the past month It has a 52-week low of $20.17.

RSI Value: 26.32

26.32 PDCO Price Action: Shares of Patterson Companies fell 1.1% to close at $20.48 on Monday.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN

On Aug. 8, AMN Healthcare issued third-quarter consolidated revenues guidance below estimates. “In the second quarter, we made important progress in strengthening AMN’s position with clients in every part of the market for total talent solutions in healthcare,” said Cary Grace, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMN Healthcare. The company's shares fell around 13% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $43.00.

RSI Value: 27.11

27.11 AMN Price Action: Shares of AMN Healthcare gained 0.1% to close at $45.70 on Monday.

