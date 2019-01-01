PetIQ Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers veterinarian-grade pet Rx medications, OTC flea and tick preventatives, vitamins treats, nutritional supplements, and hygiene products. The group operates in two segments namely the Products and Services segments. It also provides third-party products to retailers which for a long time were primarily available from veterinary clinics only. Its proprietary brands include Advecta, Betsy Farms, PetAction, and TruProfen. The company generates maximum revenue from Products segment.