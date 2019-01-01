QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
17.1 - 19.45
Vol / Avg.
319.6K/323.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.65 - 46
Mkt Cap
565.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.27
P/E
-
EPS
-0.27
Shares
29.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 4:33AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 2:25PM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:13PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:56PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:52PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 4:53PM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Feb 26, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Feb 25, 2021, 4:56PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
PetIQ Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers veterinarian-grade pet Rx medications, OTC flea and tick preventatives, vitamins treats, nutritional supplements, and hygiene products. The group operates in two segments namely the Products and Services segments. It also provides third-party products to retailers which for a long time were primarily available from veterinary clinics only. Its proprietary brands include Advecta, Betsy Farms, PetAction, and TruProfen. The company generates maximum revenue from Products segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV169.680M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PetIQ Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PetIQ (PETQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ: PETQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PetIQ's (PETQ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PetIQ (PETQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for PetIQ (NASDAQ: PETQ) was reported by Benchmark on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting PETQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.56% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PetIQ (PETQ)?

A

The stock price for PetIQ (NASDAQ: PETQ) is $19.41 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does PetIQ (PETQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PetIQ.

Q

When is PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) reporting earnings?

A

PetIQ’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is PetIQ (PETQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PetIQ.

Q

What sector and industry does PetIQ (PETQ) operate in?

A

PetIQ is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.