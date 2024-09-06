Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Health Care Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO

Dividend Yield: 4.93%

4.93% Baird analyst Jeff Johnson maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $30 to $28 on Aug. 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Jeff Johnson maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $30 to $28 on Aug. 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. Evercore ISI Group analyst Ross Muken maintained an In-Line rating and lowered the price target from $25 to $23 on Aug. 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Ross Muken maintained an In-Line rating and lowered the price target from $25 to $23 on Aug. 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: On Aug. 28, Patterson Companies reported worse-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS and sales.

Johnson & Johnson JNJ

Dividend Yield: 3.01%

3.01% Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $215 on Sept. 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Louise Chen reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $215 on Sept. 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $167 to $169 on July 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $167 to $169 on July 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: Johnson & Johnson will host a conference call on Tuesday, Oct. 15th to review third-quarter results.

CVS Health Corporation CVS

Dividend Yield: 4.58%

4.58% RBC Capital analyst Ben Hendrix reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $68 on Sept. 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Ben Hendrix reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $68 on Sept. 4. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Barclays analyst Andrew Mok maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $65 to $63 on Aug. 8. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Andrew Mok maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $65 to $63 on Aug. 8. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: On Aug. 14, CVS Health named Heidi Capozzi Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer.

