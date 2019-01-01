Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 2
EPS
$0.550
Quarterly Revenue
$1.6B
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$1.6B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Patterson Companies using advanced sorting and filters.
Patterson Companies Questions & Answers
When is Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) reporting earnings?
Patterson Companies (PDCO) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 2, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.44, which hit the estimate of $0.44.
What were Patterson Companies’s (NASDAQ:PDCO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.3B, which missed the estimate of $1.4B.
