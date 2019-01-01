PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
PCSB Financial missed estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $1.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PCSB Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.20
|0.19
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.25
|0.23
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|12.43M
|12.70M
|11.65M
|11.42M
|Revenue Actual
|14.45M
|13.15M
|13.15M
|12.23M
