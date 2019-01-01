ñol

PCSB Financial
(NASDAQ:PCSB)
19.65
0.06[0.31%]
At close: Jun 1
19.6151
-0.0349[-0.18%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low19.57 - 19.77
52 Week High/Low17.4 - 19.95
Open / Close19.74 / 19.65
Float / Outstanding12.7M / 15.3M
Vol / Avg.198.4K / 62.5K
Mkt Cap301.3M
P/E18.84
50d Avg. Price18.75
Div / Yield0.28/1.43%
Payout Ratio23.08
EPS0.25
Total Float12.7M

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

PCSB Financial reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.230

Quarterly Revenue

$13.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$13.6M

Earnings Recap

 

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PCSB Financial missed estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $1.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PCSB Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.24 0.20 0.19 0.17
EPS Actual 0.22 0.25 0.23 0.25
Revenue Estimate 12.43M 12.70M 11.65M 11.42M
Revenue Actual 14.45M 13.15M 13.15M 12.23M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of PCSB Financial using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

PCSB Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) reporting earnings?
A

PCSB Financial (PCSB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were PCSB Financial’s (NASDAQ:PCSB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $12M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.