Insiders Buying Agree Realty And 3 Other Stocks

Although U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

PCB Bancorp

The Trade: PCB Bancorp PCB Director Sang Young Lee acquired a total of 4,202 shares an average price of $15.95. To acquire these shares, it cost around $67,002.

On Jan. 25, PCB Bancorp posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. What PCB Bancorp Does: PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services.

HBT Financial

The Trade: HBT Financial, Inc. HBT Director Roger A Baker acquired a total of 3,632shares at an average price of $18.86. To acquire these shares, it cost around $68,500.

On Jan. 4, HBT Finl posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What HBT Financial Does: HBT Financial Inc provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois and Eastern Iowa.

Agree Realty

The Trade: Agree Realty Corporation ADC President and CEO Joey Agree bought a total of 3,500 shares at an average price of $56.92. To acquire these shares, it cost around $199,220.

On Feb. 13, Agree Realty posted better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. What Agree Realty Does: Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust mainly focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry-leading tenants.

Synchronoss Technologies

The Trade: Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. SNCR Director Kevin Rendino bought a total of 5,617 shares at an average price of $9.27. The insider spent around $52,081 to buy those shares.

On Feb. 15, Synchronoss said it sees FY23 revenue exceeding upper end of guidance. What Synchronoss Technologies Does: Synchronoss Technologies Inc is a provider of cloud- and software-based activation solutions for mobile carriers, enterprises, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers.

