PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB) was reported by Raymond James on April 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PCB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB) was provided by Raymond James, and PCB Bancorp downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PCB Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PCB Bancorp was filed on April 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PCB Bancorp (PCB) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price PCB Bancorp (PCB) is trading at is $20.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
