PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.670
Quarterly Revenue
$25.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$25.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of PCB Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.
PCB Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) reporting earnings?
PCB Bancorp (PCB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were PCB Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:PCB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $19.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.