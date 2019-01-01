Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Paycom Software beat estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.75.
Revenue was up $81.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Paycom Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.08
|0.90
|0.84
|1.42
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|0.92
|0.97
|1.47
|Revenue Estimate
|275.66M
|250.06M
|232.12M
|271.41M
|Revenue Actual
|284.99M
|256.19M
|242.15M
|272.20M
Paycom Software Questions & Answers
Paycom Software (PAYC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.20.
The Actual Revenue was $98.2M, which beat the estimate of $95.7M.
