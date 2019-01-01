Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Paycom Software beat estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.75.

Revenue was up $81.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Paycom Software's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.08 0.90 0.84 1.42 EPS Actual 1.11 0.92 0.97 1.47 Revenue Estimate 275.66M 250.06M 232.12M 271.41M Revenue Actual 284.99M 256.19M 242.15M 272.20M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.08 0.90 0.84 1.42 EPS Actual 1.11 0.92 0.97 1.47 Revenue Estimate 275.66M 250.06M 232.12M 271.41M Revenue Actual 284.99M 256.19M 242.15M 272.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.