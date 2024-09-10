Workday, Buckle And 2 Other Stocks Executives Are Selling

The Nasdaq 100 closed higher by over 1% during Monday's session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it could be a preplanned sale, or could indicate their concern in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

Workday

The Trade: Workday, Inc. WDAY Director George J Still Jr sold a total of 7,500 shares at an average price of $255.45. The insider received around $1.9 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: On Aug. 22, Workday reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and approved a new buyback program to repurchase up to an additional $1.0 billion of shares of its Class A common stock.

On Aug. 22, Workday reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and approved a new buyback program to repurchase up to an additional $1.0 billion of shares of its Class A common stock. What Workday Does: Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions.

Buckle

The Trade: The Buckle, Inc. BKE SVP Leasing Brett P Milkie sold a total of 16,000 shares at an average price of $41.35. The insider received around $661,560 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: On Aug. 23, Buckle reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue results.

On Aug. 23, Buckle reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue results. What Buckle Does: Buckle Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Paycom Software

The Trade: Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC CEO and President Chad R. Richison sold a total of 3,900 shares at an average price of $155.46. The insider received around $606,298 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: On July 31, Paycom Software posted upbeat quarterly earnings

On July 31, Paycom Software posted upbeat quarterly earnings What Paycom Software Does: Paycom is a fast-growing provider of payroll and human capital management software primarily targeting clients with 50-10,000 employees in the United States.

MarineMax

The Trade: MarineMax, Inc. HZO Clint Moore sold a total of 2,500 shares at an average price of $30.03. The insider received around $75,075 from selling those shares.

What's Happening: On Sept. 9, Citigroup analyst James Hardiman upgraded MarineMax from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $40 to $44.

On Sept. 9, Citigroup analyst James Hardiman upgraded MarineMax from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $40 to $44. What MarineMax Does: MarineMax Inc is a United-States-based company that sells new and used recreational boats under premium brands, and related marine products, like engines, parts, and accessories.

