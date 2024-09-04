Paycom Software And 2 Other Stocks Executives Are Selling

The Nasdaq 100 closed sharply lower during Tuesday's session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it could be a preplanned sale, or could indicate their concern in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

B&G Foods

The Trade: B&G Foods, Inc. BGS Executive Vice President and President of Spices & Flavor Solutions. Jordan E Greenberg sold a total of 8,000 shares at an average price of $8.33. The insider received around $66,638 from selling those shares.

On Aug. 6, B&G Foods posted downbeat quarterly earnings. What B&G Foods Does: B&G Foods Inc is an American packaged-food manufacturer.

Zillow

The Trade: Zillow Group, Inc. ZG Director Erik C Blachford sold a total of 1,413 shares at an average price of $54.87. The insider received around $77,531 from selling those shares.

On Aug. 22, Zillow Group hired Soumya Tulloss as senior vice president of agent sales. What Zillow Does: Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease.

Paycom Software

The Trade: Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC Director, CEO, President and Chairman Chad R. Richison sold a total of 3,900 shares at an average price of $162.83. The insider received around $635,025 from selling those shares.

On July 31, Paycom Software posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What Paycom Software Does: Paycom is a fast-growing provider of payroll and human capital management software primarily targeting clients with 50-10,000 employees in the United States.

