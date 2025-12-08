This Netflix Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Benchmark analyst Cody Acree downgraded the rating for Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) from Buy to Hold. Marvell Tech shares closed at $98.91 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett downgraded Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $152 to $105. Netflix shares closed at $100.24 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Argus Research analyst John Eade downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from Buy to Hold. Novo Nordisk shares closed at $47.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) from Neutral to Underweight and cut the price target from $51 to $44. Occidental Petroleum shares closed at $42.43 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase downgraded 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $199 to $178. 3M shares closed at $167.48 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
