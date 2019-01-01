Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.43%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $2.03.

Revenue was up $3.05 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37 which was followed by a 0.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Occidental Petroleum's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.11 0.66 -0.12 -0.33 EPS Actual 1.48 0.87 0.32 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 7.32B 6.54B 5.61B 4.91B Revenue Actual 8.01B 6.82B 6.01B 5.48B

