OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on April 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $39.00 expecting OSPN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 183.84% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) was provided by Sidoti & Co., and OneSpan upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of OneSpan, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for OneSpan was filed on April 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest OneSpan (OSPN) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $39.00. The current price OneSpan (OSPN) is trading at is $13.74, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
