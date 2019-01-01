OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OneSpan beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $1.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 16.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OneSpan's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.17 -0.04 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.24 0.03 -0.04 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 55.55M 51.37M 52.29M 49.09M Revenue Actual 59.15M 52.28M 52.28M 50.77M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.17 -0.04 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.24 0.03 -0.04 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 55.55M 51.37M 52.29M 49.09M Revenue Actual 59.15M 52.28M 52.28M 50.77M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.