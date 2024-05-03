Why Apple Shares Are Trading Higher By 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.

The company announced a $110-billion stock buyback program and a one-penny-per-share increase in its quarterly dividend.

Apple shares jumped 5.9% to $183.24 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Vaxxinity, Inc . VAXX gained 45.8% to $0.1519 in pre-market trading after falling 9% on Thursday. Vaxxinity recently announced its intention to voluntarily delist and deregister its Class A common stock.

. gained 45.8% to $0.1519 in pre-market trading after falling 9% on Thursday. Vaxxinity recently announced its intention to voluntarily delist and deregister its Class A common stock. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc . LOCO gained 23.1% to $10.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results.

. gained 23.1% to $10.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. AXT, Inc . AXTI rose 23.8% to $3.75 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

. rose 23.8% to $3.75 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX jumped 20.7% to $0.3540 in pre-market trading after surging 30% on Thursday.

jumped 20.7% to $0.3540 in pre-market trading after surging 30% on Thursday. Ardelyx, Inc. ARDX shares gained 19.2% to $8.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. OneSpan Inc . OSPN shares gained 18.6% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS and sales.

. shares gained 18.6% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS and sales. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc RPID shares rose 16.2% to $1.15 in pre-market trading.

shares rose 16.2% to $1.15 in pre-market trading. The OLB Group, Inc . OLB shares gained 19.8% to $0.5636 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Thursday. The company announced its shareholders approve a 1-for-10 reverse split.

. shares gained 19.8% to $0.5636 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Thursday. The company announced its shareholders approve a 1-for-10 reverse split. Amgen Inc . AMGN shares rose 14.2% to $318.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Also, the company announced a $50 million milestone payment from Royalty Pharma.

. shares rose 14.2% to $318.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Also, the company announced a $50 million milestone payment from Royalty Pharma. Losers NanoVibronix, Inc . NAOV fell 44.8% to $0.3988 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.

. fell 44.8% to $0.3988 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.

Sprout Social, Inc . SPT shares declined 25.2% to $36.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter revenue results.

. shares declined 25.2% to $36.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter revenue results.

Marin Software Incorporated MRIN fell 19.4% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decrease on first-quarter revenue results.

fell 19.4% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decrease on first-quarter revenue results.

Stem, Inc . STEM shares fell 18.7% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its FY24 revenue guidance.

. shares fell 18.7% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its FY24 revenue guidance.

Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP shares fell 18.5% to $1.05 in pre-market trading fter Lockheed Martin withdrew its buyout proposal.

shares fell 18.5% to $1.05 in pre-market trading fter Lockheed Martin withdrew its buyout proposal.

Cloudflare, Inc . NET fell 14% to $76.50 pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.

. fell 14% to $76.50 pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.

Trupanion, Inc. TRUP shares declined 13% to $20.68 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

shares declined 13% to $20.68 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI shares fell 12.1% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

shares fell 12.1% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Expedia Group, Inc . EXPE shares declined 10.1% to $121.92 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its full-year guidance.

. shares declined 10.1% to $121.92 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its full-year guidance.

Fortinet, Inc. FTNT fell 8.3% to $59.81 pre-market trading after the company reported its first-quarter financial results. Now Read This: Investor Sentiment Increases Ahead Of Jobs Report, Dow Jumps Over 300 Points