Why Apple Shares Are Trading Higher By 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
The company announced a $110-billion stock buyback program and a one-penny-per-share increase in its quarterly dividend.
Apple shares jumped 5.9% to $183.24 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Vaxxinity, Inc. VAXX gained 45.8% to $0.1519 in pre-market trading after falling 9% on Thursday. Vaxxinity recently announced its intention to voluntarily delist and deregister its Class A common stock.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. LOCO gained 23.1% to $10.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results.
- AXT, Inc. AXTI rose 23.8% to $3.75 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX jumped 20.7% to $0.3540 in pre-market trading after surging 30% on Thursday.
- OneSpan Inc. OSPN shares gained 18.6% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS and sales.
- Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc RPID shares rose 16.2% to $1.15 in pre-market trading.
- The OLB Group, Inc. OLB shares gained 19.8% to $0.5636 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Thursday. The company announced its shareholders approve a 1-for-10 reverse split.
- Amgen Inc. AMGN shares rose 14.2% to $318.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Also, the company announced a $50 million milestone payment from Royalty Pharma.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV fell 44.8% to $0.3988 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.
- Sprout Social, Inc. SPT shares declined 25.2% to $36.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter revenue results.
- Marin Software Incorporated MRIN fell 19.4% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decrease on first-quarter revenue results.
- Stem, Inc. STEM shares fell 18.7% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its FY24 revenue guidance.
- Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP shares fell 18.5% to $1.05 in pre-market trading fter Lockheed Martin withdrew its buyout proposal.
- Cloudflare, Inc. NET fell 14% to $76.50 pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Trupanion, Inc. TRUP shares declined 13% to $20.68 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI shares fell 12.1% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE shares declined 10.1% to $121.92 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its full-year guidance.
- Fortinet, Inc. FTNT fell 8.3% to $59.81 pre-market trading after the company reported its first-quarter financial results.
Losers
Now Read This: Investor Sentiment Increases Ahead Of Jobs Report, Dow Jumps Over 300 Points
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in