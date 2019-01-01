ñol

Overseas Shipholding Gr
(NYSE:OSG)
2.28
0.01[0.44%]
At close: Jun 3
2.21
-0.0700[-3.07%]
After Hours: 7:00AM EDT
Day High/Low2.24 - 2.32
52 Week High/Low1.64 - 3.04
Open / Close2.26 / 2.26
Float / Outstanding51.7M / 87.8M
Vol / Avg.131K / 297.5K
Mkt Cap200.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.14
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float51.7M

Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG), Dividends

Overseas Shipholding Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Overseas Shipholding Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Overseas Shipholding Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Overseas Shipholding Gr (OSG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Overseas Shipholding Gr.

Q
What date did I need to own Overseas Shipholding Gr (OSG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Overseas Shipholding Gr.

Q
How much per share is the next Overseas Shipholding Gr (OSG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Overseas Shipholding Gr.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Overseas Shipholding Gr.

