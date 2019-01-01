OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Questions & Answers
The latest price target for OneWater Marine (NASDAQ: ONEW) was reported by Keybanc on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $55.00 expecting ONEW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.98% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for OneWater Marine (NASDAQ: ONEW) was provided by Keybanc, and OneWater Marine maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of OneWater Marine, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for OneWater Marine was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest OneWater Marine (ONEW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $62.00 to $55.00. The current price OneWater Marine (ONEW) is trading at is $34.38, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
