Executives Buying OneWater Marine And 2 Other Stocks

OneWater Marine

Chief Operating Officer Anthony M Aisquith acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $21.50. To acquire these shares, it cost around $215,000. What's Happening: On Sept. 6, OneWater Marine filed for Class A common stock offering of up to $250 million.

On Sept. 6, OneWater Marine filed for Class A common stock offering of up to $250 million. What OneWater Marine Does: OneWater Marine Inc is a recreational marine retailer in the United States.

Medallion Financial

CFO Anthony N. Cutrone acquired a total of 5,500 shares at an average price of $7.52. To acquire these shares, it cost around $41,346. What's Happening: On July 20, Medallion Finl posted upbeat quarterly sales.

On July 20, Medallion Finl posted upbeat quarterly sales. What Medallion Financial Does: Medallion Financial Corp is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries.

AST SpaceMobile

Director Adriana Cisneros bought a total of 4,934 shares at an average price of $26.27. To acquire these shares, it cost around $129,884. What's Happening: On Sept. 5, AST SpaceMobile filed a prospectus for the offer and sale of up to $400 million Class A common stock from time to time.

On Sept. 5, AST SpaceMobile filed a prospectus for the offer and sale of up to $400 million Class A common stock from time to time. What AST SpaceMobile Does: AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer.

