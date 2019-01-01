ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
OneWater Marine
(NASDAQ:ONEW)
34.38
-1.30[-3.64%]
At close: Jun 3
34.38
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low34.12 - 35.54
52 Week High/Low29.86 - 62.79
Open / Close35.52 / 34.38
Float / Outstanding9.9M / 14.1M
Vol / Avg.46.6K / 141.1K
Mkt Cap485.9M
P/E4.08
50d Avg. Price33.57
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.62
Total Float9.9M

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

OneWater Marine reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$2.540

Quarterly Revenue

$442.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$442.1M

Earnings Recap

 

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OneWater Marine beat estimated earnings by 18.14%, reporting an EPS of $2.54 versus an estimate of $2.15.

Revenue was up $112.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 3.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OneWater Marine's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.09 1.17 2.41 0.71
EPS Actual 1.45 1.35 3.04 1.83
Revenue Estimate 249.52M 292.16M 456.35M 254.54M
Revenue Actual 336.27M 280.31M 404.21M 329.61M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of OneWater Marine using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

OneWater Marine Questions & Answers

Q
When is OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) reporting earnings?
A

OneWater Marine (ONEW) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-48.42, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were OneWater Marine’s (NASDAQ:ONEW) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $153.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.