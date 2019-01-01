ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ONEOK missed estimated earnings by 2.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.89.
Revenue was up $2.25 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ONEOK's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.89
|0.82
|0.75
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|0.88
|0.77
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|4.34B
|3.72B
|2.98B
|2.78B
|Revenue Actual
|5.42B
|4.54B
|3.39B
|3.19B
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.89
|0.82
|0.75
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|0.88
|0.77
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|4.34B
|3.72B
|2.98B
|2.78B
|Revenue Actual
|5.42B
|4.54B
|3.39B
|3.19B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of ONEOK using advanced sorting and filters.
ONEOK Questions & Answers
ONEOK (OKE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.33, which missed the estimate of $0.40.
The Actual Revenue was $2.7B, which missed the estimate of $2.7B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.