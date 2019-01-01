ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ONEOK
ONEOK Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) was reported by RBC Capital on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $69.00 expecting OKE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.53% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) was provided by RBC Capital, and ONEOK maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ONEOK, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ONEOK was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ONEOK (OKE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $68.00 to $69.00. The current price ONEOK (OKE) is trading at is $67.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
