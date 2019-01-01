Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$12.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$12.7M
Ocean Bio-Chem Questions & Answers
When is Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) reporting earnings?
Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Ocean Bio-Chem’s (NASDAQ:OBCI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $9.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
