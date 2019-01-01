Obocon Inc formerly known as Clancy Systems International Inc offers an Android-based solution for issuing parking citations. The company's system provides ticket issuance, data management, noticing, enforcement, payment processing, permitting, and all other essential modules for a complete ticket administration program. Its services include Automated notice letter mailings, Real-time stole/wanted vehicle alerts, Dispute resolution, Parking operation privatization, Online parking permit website and fulfillment and Park by Phone complimenting metered parking.