There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Obocon Inc formerly known as Clancy Systems International Inc offers an Android-based solution for issuing parking citations. The company's system provides ticket issuance, data management, noticing, enforcement, payment processing, permitting, and all other essential modules for a complete ticket administration program. Its services include Automated notice letter mailings, Real-time stole/wanted vehicle alerts, Dispute resolution, Parking operation privatization, Online parking permit website and fulfillment and Park by Phone complimenting metered parking.

Obocon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Obocon (OBCN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Obocon (OTCEM: OBCN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Obocon's (OBCN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Obocon.

Q

What is the target price for Obocon (OBCN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Obocon

Q

Current Stock Price for Obocon (OBCN)?

A

The stock price for Obocon (OTCEM: OBCN) is $0.015 last updated Today at 4:55:18 PM.

Q

Does Obocon (OBCN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Obocon.

Q

When is Obocon (OTCEM:OBCN) reporting earnings?

A

Obocon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Obocon (OBCN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Obocon.

Q

What sector and industry does Obocon (OBCN) operate in?

A

Obocon is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.