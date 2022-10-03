ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Tesla, NIO And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 3, 2022 4:43 AM | 1 min read
Tesla, NIO And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced that third-quarter deliveries rose to a record level after the previous quarter’s production-induced setback. Tesla said it sold 343,830 cars in the third quarter, the company said in a statement on Sunday. This represented a nearly 35% increase from the 254,695 units sold in the second quarter. Tesla shares fell 5.4% to $251.05 in pre-market trading.
  • NIO Inc. NIO said it delivered 10,878 vehicles in September, comprising 7,729 SUVs, and 3,149 sedans. The company delivered 31,607 vehicles in the third quarter, surging by 29.3% year-over-year. NIO shares fell 0.4% to $15.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Natuzzi S.p.A. NTZ reported a loss of €0.02 per share for the second quarter. Its consolidated revenue rose 7.8% to €116.9 million. Natuzzi shares fell 1.7% to close at $6.20 on Friday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED agreed to sell renewable energy subsidiaries to RWE Renewables Americas, LLC in a transaction valued at $6.8 billion. Consolidated Edison shares slipped 0.2% to $85.61 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Altice USA, Inc. ATUS named Dennis Mathew as its Chief Executive Officer, effective October 3, 2022. Altice USA shares gained 1.2% to $5.90 in pre-market trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas