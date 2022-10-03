Tesla, NIO And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced that third-quarter deliveries rose to a record level after the previous quarter’s production-induced setback. Tesla said it sold 343,830 cars in the third quarter, the company said in a statement on Sunday. This represented a nearly 35% increase from the 254,695 units sold in the second quarter. Tesla shares fell 5.4% to $251.05 in pre-market trading.
- NIO Inc. NIO said it delivered 10,878 vehicles in September, comprising 7,729 SUVs, and 3,149 sedans. The company delivered 31,607 vehicles in the third quarter, surging by 29.3% year-over-year. NIO shares fell 0.4% to $15.70 in pre-market trading.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. NTZ reported a loss of €0.02 per share for the second quarter. Its consolidated revenue rose 7.8% to €116.9 million. Natuzzi shares fell 1.7% to close at $6.20 on Friday.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED agreed to sell renewable energy subsidiaries to RWE Renewables Americas, LLC in a transaction valued at $6.8 billion. Consolidated Edison shares slipped 0.2% to $85.61 in the after-hours trading session.
- Altice USA, Inc. ATUS named Dennis Mathew as its Chief Executive Officer, effective October 3, 2022. Altice USA shares gained 1.2% to $5.90 in pre-market trading.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.