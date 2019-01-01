Intec Parent Inc, formerly Intec Pharma Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Israel. The company is focused on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention. Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa or AP-CDLD is being developed by the company for the indication of treatment of Parkinson's disease.