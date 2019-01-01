QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:06AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 11:12AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 11:08AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 10:30AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 10:27AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 10:25AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 12:53PM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 10:08AM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 9:04AM
Intec Parent Inc, formerly Intec Pharma Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Israel. The company is focused on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention. Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa or AP-CDLD is being developed by the company for the indication of treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target