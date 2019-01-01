QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Nova Tech Enterprises Inc is a nutraceutical company. Its products include healthy beverages formulated to improve overall wellness for people seeking healthier lifestyles. The company is developing and marketing functional beverages including Healthy and Pure Aquifer Water, Elevated PH Alkaline Water, Weight Loss Beverages, Physical and Mental Health Enhancement Rejuvenating Sports Drinks, and Healthy Energy Drinks.

Analyst Ratings

Nova Tech Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nova Tech Enterprises (NTEI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nova Tech Enterprises (OTCPK: NTEI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nova Tech Enterprises's (NTEI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nova Tech Enterprises.

Q

What is the target price for Nova Tech Enterprises (NTEI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nova Tech Enterprises

Q

Current Stock Price for Nova Tech Enterprises (NTEI)?

A

The stock price for Nova Tech Enterprises (OTCPK: NTEI) is $0.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:31:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nova Tech Enterprises (NTEI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nova Tech Enterprises.

Q

When is Nova Tech Enterprises (OTCPK:NTEI) reporting earnings?

A

Nova Tech Enterprises does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nova Tech Enterprises (NTEI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nova Tech Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Nova Tech Enterprises (NTEI) operate in?

A

Nova Tech Enterprises is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.