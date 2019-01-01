QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
NanoTech Entertainment Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology, games, television content, consumer goods, mobile applications, and consumer software. The portfolio of the company includes Ultraflix which offers 4K Ultra HD video for its subscribers, 4K studios which offers hardware and software solutions for 4K Ultra high definition output, and Ultra media group which is content licensing and production company that focuses on acquisition and creation of digital content. The company generates revenue from licensing products to third parties for manufacturing, distribution, manufacture, and sale and rental of products directly to consumers.

NanoTech Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NanoTech Entertainment (NTEK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NanoTech Entertainment (OTCEM: NTEK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NanoTech Entertainment's (NTEK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NanoTech Entertainment.

Q

What is the target price for NanoTech Entertainment (NTEK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NanoTech Entertainment

Q

Current Stock Price for NanoTech Entertainment (NTEK)?

A

The stock price for NanoTech Entertainment (OTCEM: NTEK) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:40:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NanoTech Entertainment (NTEK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NanoTech Entertainment.

Q

When is NanoTech Entertainment (OTCEM:NTEK) reporting earnings?

A

NanoTech Entertainment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NanoTech Entertainment (NTEK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NanoTech Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does NanoTech Entertainment (NTEK) operate in?

A

NanoTech Entertainment is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.