NanoTech Entertainment Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology, games, television content, consumer goods, mobile applications, and consumer software. The portfolio of the company includes Ultraflix which offers 4K Ultra HD video for its subscribers, 4K studios which offers hardware and software solutions for 4K Ultra high definition output, and Ultra media group which is content licensing and production company that focuses on acquisition and creation of digital content. The company generates revenue from licensing products to third parties for manufacturing, distribution, manufacture, and sale and rental of products directly to consumers.