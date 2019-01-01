|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Desktop Metal’s space includes: Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN), Standex International (NYSE:SXI), Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX), Tennant (NYSE:TNC) and Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO).
The latest price target for Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) was reported by Cross Research on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) is $3.6601 last updated Today at 6:51:24 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2019 to stockholders of record on January 11, 2019.
Desktop Metal’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Desktop Metal.
Desktop Metal is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.