Desktop Metal Inc manufactures 3-dimensional printers to make metal and carbon fiber 3D printing accessible to all engineers, designers, and manufacturers. The 3D metal printing helps in the design and development of automotive parts, consumer goods, manufacture of industrial equipment, and design of mechanical systems. The company ships its product to markets in the Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC), of which key revenue is derived from the Americas and EMEA region.