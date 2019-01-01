QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Desktop Metal Inc manufactures 3-dimensional printers to make metal and carbon fiber 3D printing accessible to all engineers, designers, and manufacturers. The 3D metal printing helps in the design and development of automotive parts, consumer goods, manufacture of industrial equipment, and design of mechanical systems. The company ships its product to markets in the Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC), of which key revenue is derived from the Americas and EMEA region.

Desktop Metal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Desktop Metal (DM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Desktop Metal's (DM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Desktop Metal (DM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) was reported by Cross Research on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Desktop Metal (DM)?

A

The stock price for Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) is $3.6601 last updated Today at 6:51:24 PM.

Q

Does Desktop Metal (DM) pay a dividend?

A

Desktop Metal does not currently pay a dividend.

Q

When is Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) reporting earnings?

A

Desktop Metal’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Desktop Metal (DM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Desktop Metal.

Q

What sector and industry does Desktop Metal (DM) operate in?

A

Desktop Metal is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.