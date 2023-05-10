Over $4M Bet On This Financial Services Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed lower on Tuesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Yield10 Bioscience

The Trade: Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. YTEN 10% owner Jack W Schuler acquired a total 335,570 shares an average price of $2.98. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1 million. Jack W Schuler also sold some of the company’s shares.

What's Happening: Yield10 reported pricing of $3 million registered direct offering at $2.98 per share.

What Yield10 Bioscience Does: Yield10 Bioscience Inc is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on developing disruptive technologies for step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security.

Creek Road Miners

The Trade : Creek Road Miners, Inc. CRKR Director Paul L Kessler acquired a total of 25,869,829 shares at an average price of $0.16. The insider spent around $4.16 million to buy those shares.

What's Happening: Prairie Operating recently reported the closing of the previously announced between Creek Road Miners, Inc. and Prairie Operating Co., LLC.

What Creek Road Miners Does: Prairie Operating Co formerly Creek Road Miners Inc develops and operates bitcoin mining scaled-up facilities using natural gas to power the operations.

NN

The Trade : NN, Inc. NNBR 10% owner Hjalmar Eric Soderlund acquired a total of 106,625 shares at an average price of $1.01. To acquire these shares, it cost around $107.45 thousand.

What's Happening: NN posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

What NN Does: NN Inc is a diversified industrial company that combines engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision solutions and components.

