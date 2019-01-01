NN (NASDAQ:NNBR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NN
NN Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NN (NASDAQ: NNBR) was reported by Keybanc on March 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting NNBR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NN (NASDAQ: NNBR) was provided by Keybanc, and NN downgraded their sector weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NN, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NN was filed on March 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NN (NNBR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price NN (NNBR) is trading at is $2.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
