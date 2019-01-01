NN (NASDAQ:NNBR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NN missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $1.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 10.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NN's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|0.01
|0.06
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|0.01
|0
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|111.60M
|116.90M
|122.00M
|121.92M
|Revenue Actual
|110.38M
|117.24M
|123.16M
|126.80M
