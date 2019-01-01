|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.320
|-0.230
|0.0900
|REV
|470.000K
|0
|-470.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Nikola’s space includes: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Terex (NYSE:TEX).
The latest price target for Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was reported by DA Davidson on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting NKLA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.07% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) is $7.64 last updated Today at 7:00:50 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Nikola.
Nikola’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Nikola.
Nikola is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.