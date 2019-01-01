QQQ
Range
6.41 - 7.77
Vol / Avg.
19.2M/16.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.59 - 21.4
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.41
P/E
-
EPS
-0.67
Shares
406.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Nikola Corp is a designer and manufacturer of battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.320-0.230 0.0900
REV470.000K0-470.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nikola Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nikola (NKLA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nikola's (NKLA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nikola (NKLA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was reported by DA Davidson on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting NKLA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.07% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nikola (NKLA)?

A

The stock price for Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) is $7.64 last updated Today at 7:00:50 PM.

Q

Does Nikola (NKLA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nikola.

Q

When is Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) reporting earnings?

A

Nikola’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Nikola (NKLA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nikola.

Q

What sector and industry does Nikola (NKLA) operate in?

A

Nikola is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.