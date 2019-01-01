Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Nikola
The latest price target for Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting NKLA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.17% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Nikola maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nikola, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nikola was filed on February 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nikola (NKLA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $19.00 to $11.00. The current price Nikola (NKLA) is trading at is $6.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
