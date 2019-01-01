Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nikola beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.27.

Revenue was up $1.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.74% drop in the share price the next day.

