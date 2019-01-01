QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
7.05 - 7.47
Vol / Avg.
12.1K/21.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.58 - 9.62
Mkt Cap
144.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.25
P/E
93.88
EPS
-0.06
Shares
19.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Manitex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of engineered lifting solutions. Its products include boom trucks, truck cranes and sign cranes. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Boom trucks, knuckle boom and truck cranes. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Manitex International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Manitex International (MNTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ: MNTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Manitex International's (MNTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Manitex International (MNTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Manitex International (NASDAQ: MNTX) was reported by Roth Capital on March 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting MNTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.67% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Manitex International (MNTX)?

A

The stock price for Manitex International (NASDAQ: MNTX) is $7.2635 last updated Today at 4:17:15 PM.

Q

Does Manitex International (MNTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Manitex International.

Q

When is Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) reporting earnings?

A

Manitex International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Manitex International (MNTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Manitex International.

Q

What sector and industry does Manitex International (MNTX) operate in?

A

Manitex International is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.