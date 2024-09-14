Tesla China Shines, Lucid Gives Peek Into Model Y Rival, Ford Eyes 'Electric' Restart In India And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week

The broader market strength pervaded into the electric-vehicle space and most stocks belonging to the industry posted decent gains in the week ended Sept. 13. That said, some of the upstarts continued to bleed, reflecting ongoing struggles.

Here’s a rundown on what happened in the EV space during the week:

Tesla China Sales Momentum Accelerates: After weighed down by competitive pressures in China following the COVID-19 pandemic, Tesla, Inc. TSLA appears to be on the road to recovery in this key market. China insurance registration data for Tesla vehicles came in at a robust 16,200 for the week ended Sept. 8, CnEVPost reported, citing data provided by Li Auto, Inc. LI.

Commenting on the data, Tesla bull and fund manager Gary Black said the weekly registration data suggested Tesla is on track to record the best quarter ever. With three weeks left in the quarter, the quarter-to-Sept. 8 data showed 15% year-over-year and 25% sequential growth, he said.

Meanwhile, sell-side analysts have begun trimming their quarterly delivery and earnings per share estimates for Tesla, ahead of the deliveries report, likely due on Oct. 2. CANACCORD Genuity’s George Gianarikas reduced his estimate from 480,000 units to 469,200 units, which however, is higher than the consensus estimate of 458,000 units. Most analysts suggested that they would look past the deliveries report and into the Oct. 10 Robotaxi unveil event.

Lucid Offers Another Sneak-Peek Into Midrange EV: Luxury EV maker Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, which held its Technology and Manufacturing Day at its Arizona facility this week, shared another glimpse of its mid-sized EV, which is set to roll off the production line in late-2026. The EV will have starting price under $50K, which will pitch it against EV leader Tesla’s hugely successful Model Y electric SUV.

Wrapping up Tech & Manufacturing day: A new sneak peek at one of our upcoming midsize vehicles, set for production in late 2026 with a starting price under $50k.



With leading technology and efficiency, it will be able to deliver the same range as competitors while using a… pic.twitter.com/yJ5re2fIlt — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) September 10, 2024

At the event, Lucid showcased its technological advancements and provided updates on its roadmap.

Ford Eyes India As EV Export Base: Legacy automaker Ford Motor Co. F, which closed down auto manufacturing operations in India three years ago, will likely restart production in the country. Local media outlets reported that Ford International Markets Group President Kay Hart has submitted a letter of intent to the local government of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, where its manufacturing plant functioned out of. The company reportedly wants to manufacture EVs for export, with the operations likely resuming in 2025. Down the line, the company also plans to have a battery manufacturing unit in the state.

Canoo Withdraws Guidance: In a filing with the SEC, Canoo, Inc. GOEV said it was withdrawing its previously-issued revenue guidance for the year ending Dec. 31, 2024, and also its previously-issued operational guidance relating to the manufacturing run rate, production and delivery of vehicles in 2024 and subsequent periods. The company announced preliminary third-quarter revenue of $0.1 million to $1.2 million and an adjusted EDITDA loss of $30 million to $40 million. The revenue guidance trailed the $2.45 million consensus estimate.

The company also said it has entered into the equity distribution agreement with Northland Securities to sell up to $200 million shares from time to time, through an “at the market offering” program. Canoo’s woes reflect the state of the EV startup ecosystem, which has been stymied by cash crunch, production hiccups and weak demand.

VinFast On Regulator’s Radar: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has initiated a probe into EVs manufactured by Vietnamese EV maker VinFast Auto Ltd. VFS based on complaints lodged by vehicle owners. The probe covered around 3,118 vehicles manufactured in 2023 and 2024, with owners alleging that the vehicles had problems with the “Lane Keep Assist system. The system had difficulty detecting lanes on the roadway, and provided improper steering inputs, making it difficult to override by the driver, the regulator said, citing the complaint.

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF KARS fell 0.56% on Friday before ending at $19.38, according to Benzinga Pro data. For the week, the ETF , however, gained 4.47%.

