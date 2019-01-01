QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.78 - 13.98
Vol / Avg.
38.9K/72.5K
Div / Yield
0.56/4.02%
52 Wk
13.69 - 15.1
Mkt Cap
653.8M
Payout Ratio
37.45
Open
13.89
P/E
9.57
EPS
0
Shares
46.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nuveen Intermediate Dur Muni Term Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The firm's investment objective is income exempt from regular federal income tax and additional total return. The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing in undervalued municipal securities, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund invests half of its managed assets in investment grade municipal securities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nuveen Intermediate Dur Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NID) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE: NID) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Intermediate Dur's (NID) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Intermediate Dur.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NID) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Intermediate Dur

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NID)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE: NID) is $13.9352 last updated Today at 6:49:29 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NID) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE:NID) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Intermediate Dur does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NID) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Intermediate Dur.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NID) operate in?

A

Nuveen Intermediate Dur is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.