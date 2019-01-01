Nidec is a global leader of brushless DC motors. Brushless DC motors have advantages over other types of motors in power efficiency, silence, and durability. Nidec possesses the number-one market share in a wide variety of products, such as hard disk drive motors, optical disk drive motors, vibration motors on handsets, brushless motors for inverter air conditioners, and brushless motors for electric power steering on automobiles. It continues to benefit from the growing demand for power-efficient motors, driven by strengthening environmental regulations. Nidec sets an ambitious target to increase its revenue to JPY 10 trillion in fiscal 2030 from JPY 1.5 trillion in fiscal 2019.