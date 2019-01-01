QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/2.2K
Div / Yield
0.65/0.76%
52 Wk
82.13 - 141.25
Mkt Cap
49.9B
Payout Ratio
12.62
Open
-
P/E
41.4
EPS
55.9
Shares
583.8M
Outstanding
Nidec is a global leader of brushless DC motors. Brushless DC motors have advantages over other types of motors in power efficiency, silence, and durability. Nidec possesses the number-one market share in a wide variety of products, such as hard disk drive motors, optical disk drive motors, vibration motors on handsets, brushless motors for inverter air conditioners, and brushless motors for electric power steering on automobiles. It continues to benefit from the growing demand for power-efficient motors, driven by strengthening environmental regulations. Nidec sets an ambitious target to increase its revenue to JPY 10 trillion in fiscal 2030 from JPY 1.5 trillion in fiscal 2019.

Nidec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nidec (NNDNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nidec (OTCPK: NNDNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nidec's (NNDNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nidec.

Q

What is the target price for Nidec (NNDNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nidec

Q

Current Stock Price for Nidec (NNDNF)?

A

The stock price for Nidec (OTCPK: NNDNF) is $85.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:46:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nidec (NNDNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nidec.

Q

When is Nidec (OTCPK:NNDNF) reporting earnings?

A

Nidec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nidec (NNDNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nidec.

Q

What sector and industry does Nidec (NNDNF) operate in?

A

Nidec is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.