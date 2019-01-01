QQQ
Range
44.5 - 44.5
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/0.3K
Div / Yield
1.2/2.67%
52 Wk
39.56 - 48
Mkt Cap
53.9M
Payout Ratio
23.49
Open
44.5
P/E
9.7
EPS
0.84
Shares
1.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Inc is a part of the financial services domain. It acts as the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, which provides commercial and residential real estate loans in the United States. The bank functions through the Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and land development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer Mortgage segments. The Commercial Mortgage segment accounts for the major share of the company revenues. It provides services such as checking, commercial loans, credit cards, merchant services and cash management.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NIDB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCQB: NIDB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Northeast Indiana Bancorp's (NIDB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NIDB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NIDB)?

A

The stock price for Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCQB: NIDB) is $44.5 last updated Today at 2:30:41 PM.

Q

Does Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NIDB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCQB:NIDB) reporting earnings?

A

Northeast Indiana Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NIDB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NIDB) operate in?

A

Northeast Indiana Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.