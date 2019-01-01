Northeast Indiana Bancorp Inc is a part of the financial services domain. It acts as the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, which provides commercial and residential real estate loans in the United States. The bank functions through the Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and land development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer Mortgage segments. The Commercial Mortgage segment accounts for the major share of the company revenues. It provides services such as checking, commercial loans, credit cards, merchant services and cash management.